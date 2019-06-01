LIVE FOOTY! Geelong vs Sydney from GMHBA Stadium

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 4:30PM: Bruce Eva, Nick Butler Daniel Harford, Tony Shaw and on the bondary Rohan Connolly

The top-of-the-ladder Cats take on the Swans in the second of our 3AW Football triple header today!

In what’s usually a fortress for Geelong, Sydney have remarkably won the last three games against the Cats at GMHBA Stadium.

But they’re up against it today against the competition’s most in-form team who welcome back Patrick Dangerfield from injury but lose Gary Ablett due to suspension.

The Swans have brought in former Cat Daniel Menzel to make his debut for the club and he’ll be hellbent on proving his old side wrong after they delisted him at the end of last season.

It’s sure to be an interesting game down the highway so make sure you join Bruce Eva, Daniel Harford, Tony Shaw and the team for all the action on 3AW Football.

There is one late change for Geelong, Rhys Stanley is OUT and Zac Smith is IN for his first match of the season.

Click PLAY to hear a quick match preview from the team at GMHBA

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball