LIVE FOOTY! Gold Coast vs St Kilda from Townsville

PREVIEW

It’s history in the making today as Townsville’s Riverway Stadium becomes the 48th AFL/VFL venue to host a game for premiership points.

But it’s also a crucial game for both these sides as Gold Coast look to win their first game since round four while for the Saints, they’ll be looking to bounce back after their Shanghai smashing at the hands of Port Adelaide.

Alan Richardson has swung the axe at selection, making seven changes.

Former Essendon VFL player Nick Hind will make his debut for St Kilda.

St Kilda won a thriller by a single point when these last two teams met in the opening round of the season.

It’s expected a warm and sunny day in Queensland’s north and you won’t miss a moment as the team on 3AW Football bring you all the action LIVE from Townsville!

