LIVE FOOTY! GWS Giants v Collingwood

The Giants suffered an unfortunate blow last week when Stephen Coniglio was stretched from the ground with a knee injury.

GWS will be looking to fill a large hole in their 22, especially as they face one of the leagues top sides.

The Pies proved last week they shouldn’t be discounted after causing an upset over the Eagles in Perth.

If the Magpies want to claw back their second spot on the ladder they’ll need to hold the Giants at bay this afternoon.

Be listening from 4.30pm to hear all the action LIVE on 3AW from the Giants Stadium

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

