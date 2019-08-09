Hawthorn snowball to a massive win over GWS

Hawthorn have kept their hopes of playing finals alive after GWS played with no confidence and lost by a staggering nine goals.

GWS came into tonight having won ten out of the past eleven games and haven’t suffered a loss like this in many years.

"It's a big call, but this is one of the ugliest days in GWS's history. "To be losing by almost nine goals is just one of the worst beatings they've had in the history of their club." – Matthew Lloyd.#AFLGiantsHawks — 3AW Football (@3AWisfootball) August 9, 2019

Hawthorn were too good through the middle with Worpel and Shiels dominating the play.

The Giants could not get any ball movement going and when they won it back they were all over the shop and had no way of scoring.

In an AFL first Manuka Oval has been blanketed in snow.

But that’s about as exciting as the game has got tonight.

Hawthorn lead 13 points, Tim O’Brien is the only multiple goal kicker.

It’s a brisk three degrees at Manuka Oval, but by all reports it feels like minus five.

Alastair Clarkson’s boys will be feeling all the chill as they run out strictly in the short sleeve jumper.

For the Hawks, finals are still within reach but with a big late out (Jack Gunston, hamstring tightness), tonight could be a challenge.

GWS have had three straight wins, one more would give them good run heading into September.

Tonight will be Hawthorn’s first match for premiership points in the nation’s capital and a first for debutant Changkuoth Jiath, a rookie B listed player.

