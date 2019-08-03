LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne v Richmond

You can’t beat Richmond by playing safe and Melbourne have come in hard.

They trail by just three points however they were starting to dwindle at the end the second term.

If they can uphold the fight and stamina they might stay in it.

Rain is beginning to fall, so the night may play out in Richmond’s favour

Click PLAY below to hear the half-time report

A top two spot is still a possibility for Richmond and a win tonight will push them inches closer.

Melbourne’s season will end after round 23 but upset would bring some much needed brownie points for Goodwin heading into 2020.

Team fade-outs have been an issue for the Dees, so a four quarter effort would be good to see from the blue and red.

Be listening from 7.20pm to hear all the action LIVE from the MCG with Matt Granland, Shane McInnes, Matthew Lloyd, Daniel Harford and Rohan Connolly.

