LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne v West Coast Eagles

Whilst Melbourne have kissed goodbye their hopes of finals, a win today could bring them some much needed redemption.

The Eagles are flying high, but losing today will dramatically tarnish their spot on the table.

However a win could push them up to second spot on the ladder.

Catch the full game and pre-game show from 2pm in Alice Springs

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

