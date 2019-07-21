3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne v West Coast Eagles

2 hours ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

Whilst Melbourne have kissed goodbye their hopes of finals, a win today could bring them some much needed redemption.

The Eagles are flying high, but losing today will dramatically tarnish their spot on the table.

However a win could push them up to second spot on the ladder.

Catch the full game and pre-game show from 2pm in Alice Springs 

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

3AW Football
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332