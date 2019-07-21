Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! Melbourne v West Coast Eagles
Whilst Melbourne have kissed goodbye their hopes of finals, a win today could bring them some much needed redemption.
The Eagles are flying high, but losing today will dramatically tarnish their spot on the table.
However a win could push them up to second spot on the ladder.
Catch the full game and pre-game show from 2pm in Alice Springs
==================================
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here