Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! North Melbourne vs GWS Giants from Blundstone Arena
- TODAY’S LINE-UP from 2PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner
================
GWS Giants Head of Football Wayne Campbell remains ‘confident’ of re-signing star midfielder Stephen Coniglio.
Click PLAY below to hear the full pre-game interview on 3AW Football
================
PREVIEW
We’re in the Apple Isle as North Melbourne and GWS Giants do battle in a crucial clash.
Will Rhyce Shaw win his third game in a row or will the Giants prevail in Hobart?
Tune into 3AW Football to find out!
================
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here