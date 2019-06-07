Advertisement
Geelong makes a BIG statement at the MCG
Geelong has made a statement at the MCG.
After a goalless first quarter against Richmond, the Cats piled on 16 of the game’s final 19 goals to run out convincing 67-point winners.
Geelong’s midfield stars – Patrick Dangerfield, Gary Ablett, Mitch Duncan and Tim Kelly – ran riot.
Click PLAY below to hear the half-time review
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here