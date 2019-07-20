LIVE FOOTY! Richmond v Port Adelaide

From any injury crippled team in the early stages of the season, the Tigers are almost back to their full list bar Toby Nankervis and Alex Rance.

As the top the sides scramble to secure their spots in the top eight, every game at the pointy end counts.

Power have endured nine weeks of off and on performances, and whilst a September campaign may be out of reach, they could offer a crucial blow to the Tigers with a win.

Jack Riewoldt will play his second game back after a brilliant performance last week, Liam Baker and Jack Graham will also rejoin the side today.

