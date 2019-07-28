LIVE FOOTY! Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats

It’s no secret Geelong have taken their foot off the peddle, losing three of their past five matches since the bye.

Despite maintaining their top spot on the ladder, a win would give both the fans and players much needed confidence heading into September.

Chris Scott labelled the Cats brand of footy as “boring” but reliable, hopefully today they can shake up the lack lustre Swannies and add some excitement back into their game.

For the Swannies today could be a big chance to cause an upset against the top team and test out some of their younger players.

The Tomahawk hits a massive milestone as he runs out today for his 250th game in the blue and white.

Be listening from 2pm to catch the full match coverage live from the SCG.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

