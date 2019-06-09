LIVE FOOTY! Sydney Swans v West Coast Eagles

Join Tony Leonard, Matt Granland, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and Mick Warner from 2pm LIVE from the SCG.

West Coast have had three big wins and are sitting pretty as reigning premiers in the top four.

Sydney will be hoping for Buddy to revisit his form from last year when he booted 8.1 and 2.5 in his team’s two wins over West Coast.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

