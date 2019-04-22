Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! The Cats and Hawks renew their rivalry on Easter Monday…
It’s probably the greatest modern rivalry in the AFL.
But for the first time in a while, there’s a clear favourite heading into their annual Easter Monday clash.
Geelong is well-fancied to put away the struggling Hawks.
Stay tuned for the all the action at the MCG today!
Join Paul Roos, Caroline Wilson, Daniel Harford and Tony Shaw from midday, before Matthew Lloyd, Jimmy Bartel, Bruce Eva and Dwayne Russell take over from 2pm.
HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019
PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here
MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website
POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here