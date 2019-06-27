Advertisement
LIVE FOOTY! Under fire Essendon out to avenge early season drubbing
Essendon is under the pump and will be out to silence critics with a shock win over GWS.
The Bombers had their high pre-season hopes crushed from the get-go, with the Giants destroying the Bombers in Round 1.
It hasn’t got much better for Essendon since.
Can they make a point tonight?
We spoke with Essendon footy boss Dan Richardson before the game.
