LIVE FOOTY! Under fire Essendon out to avenge early season drubbing

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Essendon is under the pump and will be out to silence critics with a shock win over GWS.

The Bombers had their high pre-season hopes crushed from the get-go, with the Giants destroying the Bombers in Round 1.

It hasn’t got much better for Essendon since.

Can they make a point tonight?

We spoke with Essendon footy boss Dan Richardson before the game.

Click PLAY below to hear the interview

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

