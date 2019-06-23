LIVE FOOTY! Western Bulldogs v Collingwood

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Matthew Lloyd and on the boundary, Mick Warner LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

A win for Collingwood today would have them sitting in second place on the ladder, but if the Doggies are in good form they might just give them a run for their money.

It was a big week for the Dogs with star midfielder Josh Dunkley signing a contract extension for a further three years down at the kennel.

The Pies will also be without youngster Jaidyn Stephenson who will serve the first of his match suspensions this round.

Brodie Grundy up against Tom English will be the match-up to watch today.

Click PLAY to hear the FULL match preview from Marvel

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball