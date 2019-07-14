3AW
  • LIVE FOOTY! Western Bulldogs v..

LIVE FOOTY! Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

1 hour ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

Today we celebrate 30 years since the Footscray Fightback and Doggies will want to embody their 89′ fighting spirit to finish off the Dees.

The Dogs have bought relentless pressure for the last few rounds and their win over the top spot Cats will have them feeling plucky.

Melbourne will want to salvage something from their 2019 season which has not panned out the way they would have hoped.

3AW Football will bring you all the action LIVE from 2pm at Marvel Stadium

Click PLAY to hear the FULL match preview

==================================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

 

3AW Football
News
