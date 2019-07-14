LIVE FOOTY! Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

Today we celebrate 30 years since the Footscray Fightback and Doggies will want to embody their 89′ fighting spirit to finish off the Dees.

The Dogs have bought relentless pressure for the last few rounds and their win over the top spot Cats will have them feeling plucky.

Melbourne will want to salvage something from their 2019 season which has not panned out the way they would have hoped.

3AW Football will bring you all the action LIVE from 2pm at Marvel Stadium

