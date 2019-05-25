LIVE FOOTY! Western Bulldogs vs North Melbourne from Marvel Stadium

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

Brad Scott has broken his silence following his impending exit from North Melbourne.

He’s set to front a press conference tomorrow to confirm the news of his departure.

PREVIEW

Brad Scott’s future as North Melbourne’s coach is the focus as Western Bulldogs face off against the Roos at Marvel Stadium this afternoon.

The man in question will join 3AW Football at 12:50pm this afternoon to address the biggest story in football right now.

On the field, the Dogs were impressed last week despite losing to Geelong and will need to bounce back quickly to keep in touch with the top eight.

Make sure you join Tim Lane, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson, Leigh Matthews and team for all the action from midday.

