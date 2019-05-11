LIVE NOW – Carlton vs Collingwood

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Leigh Matthews, Jimmy Bartel, Caroline Wilson and Jacqui Reed

================

PREVIEW

It’s one of football’s most revered rivalries.

Fresh off comprehensively beating Port Adelaide last Friday night, Collingwood will be look to heap more misery on Carlton in the 257th meeting between two of the league’s traditional Victorian clubs.

As for the Blues, they’ll still be licking their wounds after being humbled by North Melbourne last Sunday.

Brendon Bolton’s side was unlucky not to beat Hawthorn two weeks ago but will need a sharp uplift in form if they hold out any hope of taking down one of the competition in-form sides this afternoon.

Make sure you join us from midday as Tim Lane, Tony Leonard and the team bring you all the action from the MCG.

================

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball