LIVE NOW: St Kilda v. West Coast Eagles

Join Matt Granland, Bruce Eva, Scott Cummings, Daniel Harford and on the boundary Rohan Connolly.

St Kilda’s season is starting to look a little unsteady following two consecutive losses, a win tonight could bring finals hopes back into sight.

The reigning premiers still remain one of the best talents in the competition despite their 4-3 win ledger.

Saint’s Nathan Brown will return for the side, most likely in an effort to combat the tall wall of Josh Kennedy, as the Eagles offensive side will be St Kilda’s biggest threat.

Make sure you join us from 5.30pm as Matt Granland, Bruce Eva and the team bring you all the action from the MCG.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball