LIVE NOW: Western Bulldogs v. Carlton

Join Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Matthew Richardson, Cameron Ling and on the boundary, Mick Warner LIVE from Marvel Stadium.

The Blues are in dire need of a win this season after a dismal start and a heartbreaking loss last week. The Dogs will be keen for a sniff after running with a somewhat successful start to the season with an even win loss ratio.

The match-up of Marcus Bontempelli and Patrick Cripps will be the match up to watch.

HOW TO LISTEN ONLINE in 2019

PRE-GAME: 3AW App or click here

MATCH STREAM: AFL app or website

POST-MATCH REVIEW: 3AW App or click here

Tweets by @3AWisfootball