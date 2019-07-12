3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lloyd and Langdon clear the air over his previous criticism of Essendon under John Worsfold

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Matthew Lloyd and Karl Langdon have had it out over Lloyd questioning whether John Worsfold was the right man to coach Essendon in the future.

Lloyd was critical of the Bombers earlier this season when they sat a 4-6 after 10 rounds.

6PR commentator Langdon, a former teammate of Worsfold, thought Lloyd was being unfair.

But Lloyd remains adamant the Bombers hadn’t performed as well as expected.

He says their form since has been fantastic, but they needed to go on with it.

Click PLAY below to see more on 3AW Football

Click PLAY below to hear the full debate on 3AW

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332