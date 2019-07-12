Lloyd and Langdon clear the air over his previous criticism of Essendon under John Worsfold

Matthew Lloyd and Karl Langdon have had it out over Lloyd questioning whether John Worsfold was the right man to coach Essendon in the future.

Lloyd was critical of the Bombers earlier this season when they sat a 4-6 after 10 rounds.

6PR commentator Langdon, a former teammate of Worsfold, thought Lloyd was being unfair.

Brave, gutsy win tonight. Loved it but have said numerous times Ess have a top 6 list and are better than what the win/loss shows. https://t.co/xJkFLt13ZA — Matthew Lloyd (@MatthewLloyd18) June 27, 2019

But Lloyd remains adamant the Bombers hadn’t performed as well as expected.

He says their form since has been fantastic, but they needed to go on with it.

