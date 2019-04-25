Lloyd can’t see an Essendon weakness on paper

Matthew Lloyd can’t see a weakness in Essendon’s side.

After losing their opening two games, the Bombers have won three matches in a row against Melbourne, Brisbane and North Melbourne respectively.

Lloyd said his former side’s has strengthened across all areas of the ground, resulting in their upturn in form after an indifferent start.

“I don’t see a weakness on paper for the Bombers,” he said on 3AW Football.

“I think their backline with Hurley and Hooker and run with Saad and McKenna – (the question is) how do you get past them.

“Their midfield is deeper now and the forward line with Daniher, McDonald-Tipunwuti and Stringer, it’s all there.”

But the Essendon great is still tipping Collingwood to shut down the Bombers’ trademark fast gameplan and beat them on ANZAC Day.

“I can just imagine Collingwood playing enormous pressure and then what do Essendon have if their runners are shut down.”

“I can’t go past (the Pies).”

