Lloyd left ‘frustrated’ by Jordan De Goey’s injury troubles

5 hours ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

Matthew Lloyd has lamented Collingwood star Jordan De Goey’s injury troubles.

The 23-year-old has only played nine games in 2019 due to number of persistent injuries.

Lloyd told 3AW Football his injury meant even when playing this year, he’s had less minutes away from the midfield than Collingwood would have liked.

“He’s had to play permanent forward a lot of the time,” he said.

“Because I think he could be one of the great midfielder-forwards the game has ever seen.

“I just hope he can get his body right in the next couple of years because we haven’t seen the best of him.”

