Lloyd’s advice for John Worsfold following Essendon’s finals exit

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd is urging coach John Worsfold to take more direction from his assistants.

The Bombers were well beaten by the Eagles in Thursday night’s elimination final, going down by 55 points.

Essendon have now lost five straight sudden death finals and haven’t won in September since 2004.

Speaking for the first time since his former club was knocked out of the finals, Lloyd said he was left “frustrated” by the Bombers earlyS eptember exit.

“Clarkson took a team to Perth two weeks ago and made things difficult for West Coast,” he said on 3AW.

“They’ve got to start planning and if John is their man, I believe that they don’t think Ben Rutten is ready just get.

“Blake Caracella doesn’t know whether he wants to be a senior coach – say it’s a Dean Solomon, Rutten or Caracella, (they) should take the reigns on how the team should play and John needs to listen to them.

“Help John with a new game style that is modernised and stacks up in finals.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football