Lloydy returns for 2019 and delivers some spicy pre-season mail!

Lloydy is back behind the microphone for 2019 and boy did he have plenty of footy news.

The 3AW Football analyst ran through a handful of AFL clubs, delivering some spicy pre-season mail.

He says Rory Lobb is “marking everything” at new club Fremantle, while Paddy McCartin finally looks set to turn the corner with his best summer at St Kilda training yet.

But he saved his best news, perhaps, for Carlton fans.

“I know it’s the obvious one, but Sam Walsh,” Lloyd said on Sportsday.

“Apart from his physical size, they’re saying what Sam Walsh is doing is just phenomenal.

“They said they’ve already got his magnet in for Round 1 against Richmond.

“He’s just dominating everything he’s doing.”

