Lloydy says there’s one Cat who has to ‘dominate’ for Geelong to win the flag

Matthew Loyd says Patrick Dangerfield must perform like a three vote man to drag his side across the premiership line.

“It’s strange to say that for a team that finished at the top of the ladder,” said Lloydy on Sportsday.

“I just feel Dangerfield needs to play well for them to win the Premiership.

“I don’t say the same for Richmond.

“I think Dusty can have a bad day and they can still win.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Matthew Lloyd