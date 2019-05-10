Lloydy’s VERY cheeky response to sledge from Damien Hardwick

Matthew Lloyd has cheekily responded to a sledge from Richmond coach Damien Hardwick.

Hardwick, one of Lloydy’s premiership teammates, was responding to comments from Lloyd on 3AW where he questioned boom recruit Tom Lynch.

Lloyd said the key forward was currently a “liability” when the ball was at ground level.

Hardwick told reporters on Friday he’d “like to see Lloyd spell liability.”

Lloyd responded in tongue-in-cheek fashion!

