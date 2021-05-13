Local council divided over ‘absolutely wasteful’ use of ratepayer money

Moreland City Council is divided over a move to spend $100,000 of ratepayer money on a report that will examine the feasibility of alternative energy.

It passed a council vote 6-5.

The news comes a week after the City of Yarra come under fire over a bid to ban all new gas connections in their municipality.

Councillor Oscar Yildiz is one of those opposed to the report being funded.

“We all need to do what we can, but a local council spending $100,000 of ratepayer money on a study is absolutely wasteful,” he said.

