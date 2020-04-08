Lockdown rules: Victoria’s COVID-19 restrictions were tweaked at midnight

Victoria’s COVID-19 lockdown rules changed slightly overnight.

Some restrictions have been relaxed slightly in response to public feedback, while greater clarity has been provided around some less clear restrictions.

Here’s what’s changed:

Places of worship can now operate to hold live-streamed ceremonies

This means churches may hold live or pre-recorded Easter services. Only people who are conducting and facilitating the streaming of the service may attend.

Previously, places of worship were not allowed to operate in any capacity.

Roadhouses can now open for heavy vehicle truck drivers

Roadhouses with dedicated areas for heavy vehicle truck drivers may allow drivers to stop in that area for food, drink and a break for up to one hour. Drivers must abide by physical distancing restrictions.

Piercing parlours must close

Piercing parlours have been added to the list of beauty and personal care facilities which must close. Spray-tanning, waxing and nail salons, tattoo parlours, and spa and massage parlours providing relaxation massages are already on that list.

You can take your child to someone else’s house for child minding

An amendment to the lockdown restrictions has been made to correct a lack of clarity around child minding.

You can take your child to someone else’s house for care, either paid or voluntary, by a friend, a relative, a sitter or a childcare service, if you are required to leave the home for: food and supplies, medical care, care giving, exercise, work or education.

A friend, relative or nanny may also attend your home for the purpose of providing childcare.

