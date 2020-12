Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd says they will “work through” crowd numbers for the Third Test against India at the SCG.

The NSW government has agreed to around 50 per cent capacity – around 24,000 people.

“It’s at the SCG, no matter what now, we are locked and loaded,” he told Jimmy Bartel and Matt Granland on Sportsday.

“We are working through the attendance issue.”

Click PLAY below to hear more