Shane McInnes questions call for SCG to host Third Test

Shane McInnes has questioned the call for the Sydney Cricket Ground to host the Third Test in front of crowds amid rising cases of coronavirus across greater Sydney.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian today announced a tightening of restrictions, including households being limited to only 5 people.

18 new cases of community transmission have been diagnosed to 8pm on Tuesday, with another cluster emerging in Sydney’s inner-west.

Cricket Australia says it will put in place appropriate biosecurity measures to ensure the Brisbane and Sydney Test matches can still go ahead.

Interim chief executive Nick Hockley said 50 per cent was a “baseline” but they would be working with health authorities over the coming days to see if more fans would be allowed.

At this stage, crowds will be at half capacity, around 22,000.

“A city currently tightening restrictions and admitting it needs to up the ante in terms of testing, is more than happy for have 24,000 people gathering together for a game of cricket,” Shane said.

The 3AW Drive fill-in host said NSW is on the “precipice of something serious”.

“My question right now is why is it being played in Sydney, in front of a 50 per cent capacity when the coronavirus spread is still a massive concern?

“How can you expect 24,000 Sydney-siders to go to a Test … when there is still clearly mystery cases, two clusters, and at a time when you are implementing further restrictions?

“For the most part NSW has handled this pretty well, they’ve made a major error today.”

