Lachie Whitfield is the latest GWS gun to commit long-term to the club.

He’s agreed to a seven-year contract extension.

It comes on the back of new captain Stephen Coniglio signing a seven-year deal to stay in Sydney.

Whitfield, 25, has played 133 games for the Giants and his new deal keeps him with the club until at least the end of 2027.

“I’ve known my future is in Sydney for a long time,” Whitfield said.