Wait times blow out at Melbourne testing centres after COVID-19 case confirmed

People are being turned away from overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites after a hotel quarantine worker returned a positive COVID-19 test.

There were almost 100 cars at the Springers Leisure Centre testing site in Keysborough at 8am, just minutes after it had opened.

Today reporter Izabella Staskowski told Ross and Russel the queue is moving “very, very slowly”.

People coming out in droves to get tested… this clinic has opened early to accomodate. @TheTodayShow @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/Umijhni1AQ — Izabella Staskowski (@IzaStaskowski) February 3, 2021

The Department of Health website estimates the wait at the Keysborough testing site is three hours, while the wait at the Chadstone site on Golfers Drive is two hours and 40 minutes.

Caller Angie told Neil Mitchell she was turned away from the Chadstone testing site.

“They’ve told me the wait is over three hours, and they don’t want anyone else waiting,” she said.

“I told them more than happy to wait … I’m high risk, I’ve been exposed, I’ve been working in very close contact with the tennis players.”

There are also long waits at sites at: Cleeland St, Dandenong; Monash Health – Casey Fields; Banyule Community Health – Greensborough; Darebin Arts Centre; Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital; and Monash Health – IYU Recreation Reserve.

The following testing sites will have extended operating hours: