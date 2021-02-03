3AW
Wait times blow out at Melbourne testing centres after COVID-19 case confirmed

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast + Mornings
Article image for Wait times blow out at Melbourne testing centres after COVID-19 case confirmed

Image: Izabella Staskowski/Twitter

People are being turned away from overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites after a hotel quarantine worker returned a positive COVID-19 test.

There were almost 100 cars at the Springers Leisure Centre testing site in Keysborough at 8am, just minutes after it had opened.

Today reporter Izabella Staskowski told Ross and Russel the queue is moving “very, very slowly”.

Press PLAY below for more.

The Department of Health website estimates the wait at the Keysborough testing site is three hours, while the wait at the Chadstone site on Golfers Drive is two hours and 40 minutes.

Caller Angie told Neil Mitchell she was turned away from the Chadstone testing site.

“They’ve told me the wait is over three hours, and they don’t want anyone else waiting,” she said.

“I told them more than happy to wait … I’m high risk, I’ve been exposed, I’ve been working in very close contact with the tennis players.”

Press PLAY below for more.

There are also long waits at sites at: Cleeland St, Dandenong; Monash Health – Casey Fields; Banyule Community Health – Greensborough; Darebin Arts Centre; Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital; and Monash Health – IYU Recreation Reserve.

The following testing sites will have extended operating hours:

  • Swinburne University (Wantirna)  – 8am to 8pm – Swinburne University Carpark, Riverpark Drive Wantirna
  • Wantirna Trash and Treasure Market (Wantirna) – 8am to 8pm – 251 Mountain Hwy Wantirna
  • Springers Leisure Centre – 8am to 8pm – 400 Cheltenham Road Keysborough
  • Chadstone Golfers Drive – 8am to 8pm – Level 2, Multi Deck Car Park, Gate 4, Golfers Drive (via Waverley Road) Malvern East

NEW RESTRICTIONS: Victoria’s COVID-19 rules have changed following a positive case

3AW Breakfast + Mornings
News
