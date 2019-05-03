Lord Mayor and City of Melbourne transport chair explain the dramatic new CBD transport plan

The City of Melbourne will consider a new CBD transport strategy next week which would drastically change the way Melburnians travel in the city.

Under the new plan, some streets would be closed to cars, and variable parking pricing would be trialled.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp and Councillor Nicolas Frances Gilley, chair of City of Melbourne’s transport portfolio, joined Neil Mitchell to discuss the plan.

The Lord Mayor said 30 kilometre per hour speed limits in the city will also be considered.

