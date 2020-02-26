3AW
Lord Mayor Sally Capp mocked in latest Hosier Lane graffiti protest

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

There’s been another graffiti controversy in Hosier Lane, with Lord Mayor Sally Capp the target.

The vandals have sprayed a message on the footpath, accusing Melbourne City Council of “only hating graffiti” when they “can’t make money” from it.

Posters have also been put up on the walls of Hosier Lane, mocking the Lord Mayor about being an ‘expert’ on street art etiquette.

It comes after she condemned a “paint bombing” in the iconic laneway earlier this month.

Click PLAY below to see more! (video: Dean Sunshine)

Neil Mitchell
News
