Lord Mayor worried about ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to CBD begging scam

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says she’s worried about an “knee-jerk reaction” to Melbourne’s begging scam scandal.

Several people have been charged on summons after it was uncovered they’d been flying in to Melbourne to pose as homeless people in the CBD.

More than $1000 was seized during a police investigation.

Police believe the money was going to be electronically transferred back to China.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, the Lord Mayor of Melbourne said she was worried about a possibly negative reaction to those who were genuinely homeless.

Click PLAY below to hear more from Sally Capp

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview