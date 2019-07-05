3AW
Lord Mayor worried about ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to CBD begging scam

5 hours ago
3aw drive

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says she’s worried about an “knee-jerk reaction” to Melbourne’s begging scam scandal.

Several people have been charged on summons after it was uncovered they’d been flying in to Melbourne to pose as homeless people in the CBD.

More than $1000 was seized during a police investigation.

Police believe the money was going to be electronically transferred back to China.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, the Lord Mayor of Melbourne said she was worried about a possibly negative reaction to those who were genuinely homeless.

