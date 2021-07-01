Luke Beveridge explains why the Western Bulldogs won’t be playing Sydney next Friday night as hoped

The AFLPA has shot down a bid for the Western Bulldogs to play Sydney next Friday night because it would mean the Bulldogs players only had a five-day break.

The Dogs, who lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars when they had to play their Round 11 blockbuster against Melbourne in front of no fans, were hopeful of playing the Swans in the primetime slot next weekend.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge told 3AW his players and medical staff were more than willing to back-up because they “had the club’s best interests at heart”.

But it was knocked by the Players Association.

The Bulldogs, who play North Melbourne on Sunday, have already used their allocated five-day break for the year.

Beveridge told 3AW it was the AFLPA’s “prerogative” to knock back the idea and he understood their stance and why his players fell in line.

