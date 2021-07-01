3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Luke Beveridge explains why the Western Bulldogs won’t be playing Sydney next Friday night as hoped

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for Luke Beveridge explains why the Western Bulldogs won’t be playing Sydney next Friday night as hoped

The AFLPA has shot down a bid for the Western Bulldogs to play Sydney next Friday night because it would mean the Bulldogs players only had a five-day break.

The Dogs, who lost out on hundreds of thousands of dollars when they had to play their Round 11 blockbuster against Melbourne in front of no fans, were hopeful of playing the Swans in the primetime slot next weekend.

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge told 3AW his players and medical staff were more than willing to back-up because they “had the club’s best interests at heart”.

But it was knocked by the Players Association.

The Bulldogs, who play North Melbourne on Sunday, have already used their allocated five-day break for the year.

Beveridge told 3AW it was the AFLPA’s “prerogative” to knock back the idea and he understood their stance and why his players fell in line.

Press PLAY below to hear Luke Beveridge explain the situation

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332