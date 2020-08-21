‘Madness’: Mick Warner questions ‘optics’ of concussion call

Mick Warner has questioned whether it’s the right “look” for football if Brody Mihocek plays for Collingwood this week.

Mihocek was knocked out in a sickening clash last Saturday, spending the night in hospital under observation.

But the Pies say Mihocek has recovered well and is likely to play against North Melbourne on Monday.

“The optics, to me, of Brody Mihocek playing one week after being poleaxed… if you saw the incident, the game was stopped for four or five minutes and he was surrounded by doctors, we’re worried about concussion,” Warner said on 3AW Football.

“I’m not sure if we need a mandatory one-week … but is it a good look for our game?”

Warner said he got a call from former Melbourne player Shaun Smith during the week.

“His life has been destroyed from concussions,” Warner explained.

“He rang me, saying it is madness if he plays.”

