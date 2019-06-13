Magic man Eddie Betts says THAT goal might just be his best

Adelaide Crows star Eddie Betts signed off the final quarter on Thurday night with his trademark pocket goal.

Betts told the 3AW Football team it might just be his best yet.

“I think that one tonight was the one,” said Betts.

“When I kicked it, it bent back the other way.

“I don’t know how it went in to be honest.

“I went to the boys afterwards ‘you can’t teach that, that’s in the blood.'”

The star also shared the story behind that iconic high-five shared with Richmond youngster Sydney Stack.

