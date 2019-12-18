‘Magnificent day for sport’: Meet the young woman who just broke the glass ceiling

An English woman who “broke the glass ceiling” and won a PDC World Darts Championship match says she hopes her victory inspires other women.

The London crowd went wild when Fallon Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a match at the sport’s prestigious event when she rallied to defeat Ted Evett.

She assured herself of $30,000 with that victory, and will win a tick over $900,000 if she manages to go all the way.

“What a story. It’s just a magnificent day for sport”

– Stephen Quartermain

Sherrock this morning told Kate and Quarters on 3AW she’s been shocked by the reaction to her victory, and hopes it will inspire other women.

“Today when I woke up, I couldn’t believe how much it has blown up,” she said.

“It’s great publicity for women because it just proves there’s no difference in between men and women, we are capable of beating men in any sport.

“I’m hoping I’ve just shown that to everyone and given everyone else the confidence.”

