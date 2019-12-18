3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Magnificent day for sport’: Meet..

‘Magnificent day for sport’: Meet the young woman who just broke the glass ceiling

48 mins ago
3AW BREAKFAST

An English woman who “broke the glass ceiling” and won a PDC World Darts Championship match says she hopes her victory inspires other women.

The London crowd went wild when Fallon Sherrock, 25, became the first woman to win a match at the sport’s prestigious event when she rallied to defeat Ted Evett.

She assured herself of $30,000 with that victory, and will win a tick over $900,000 if she manages to go all the way.

Click PLAY to watch the moment

“What a story. It’s just a magnificent day for sport”
– Stephen Quartermain

Sherrock this morning told Kate and Quarters on 3AW she’s been shocked by the reaction to her victory, and hopes it will inspire other women.

“Today when I woke up, I couldn’t believe how much it has blown up,” she said.

“It’s great publicity for women because it just proves there’s no difference in between men and women, we are capable of beating men in any sport.

“I’m hoping I’ve just shown that to everyone and given everyone else the confidence.”

Click PLAY to hear her full chat with Kate and Quarters

(Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images)

3AW BREAKFAST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.