Majak Daw returns to North Melbourne

Majak Daw has made his official return to North Melbourne.

The defender was at Arden Street on Monday for the club’s official team photo day.

“He was smiling, his teammates were embracing him,” 3AW reporter Jordan Tunbridge told Tom Elliott.

Daw fell from the Bolte Bridge in mid-December last year, suffering serious pelvic and hip injuries.

However, he appears to have made a remarkable recovery and was walking freely at the club.

