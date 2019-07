Majak Daw is set to return to the football field this weekend.

It’ll be the first time since he sustained serious injuries from a fall from the Bolte Bridge before Christmas.

Daw will play in the VFL, should he get through training this week.

He’s also signed a one-year contract extension with North Melbourne.

“The support I’ve had has been remarkable,” Daw said on Monday.

“I want to be part of the team again.”