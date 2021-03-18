3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man arrested over brutal attack..

Man arrested over brutal attack on grandmother outside South Yarra church

17 seconds ago
3AW News
Article image for Man arrested over brutal attack on grandmother outside South Yarra church

A man has been arrested in relation to the horror attack on a grandmother outside a South Yarra church last weekend.

Penelope, 78, was opening up Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox church when she was kicked and punched by a man, and her trolley was snatched.

She was found bleeding on the steps outside the church just after 6am on Saturday morning.

Her trolley was found with her personal items untouched a short time after the attack.

A 36-year-old Box Hill man was arrested today in relation to the assault.

He is currently assisting police with their enquiries and is expected to be charged with assault and theft offences.

Penelope has returned home from hospital, and in a heartwarming moment, was reunited with her husband this morning.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332