Tear-jerking moment woman bashed outside South Yarra church was reunited with her husband

Penelope, the woman cruelly bashed outside a South Yarra church on the weekend, has returned home.

Neil Mitchell has been sent tear-jerking footage of her reunion with 83-year-old husband, Thomas.

He is 83, and Penelope is his full-time carer.

“When you see and hear his reaction you understand how important it was to help this woman,” Neil Mitchell said of the footage.

“If this doesn’t bring a tear to your eye you haven’t got eyes.”

