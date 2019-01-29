Man caught having a smoke between the carriages of Melbourne train twice in a week

What’s the most outrageous thing you’ve seen travelling on public transport?

Last week we had a bloke take his giant python on a train, then a member of 3AW staff spotted the same man having a cigarette between the carriages of a Mernda line service twice in a week.

Georgia Main, spokesperson for PTV, joined Ross and John for Transport Tuesday this morning and said the man’s actions caused “some debate” in the Public Transport Victoria office.

“Shouldn’t he just wait and couple of minutes?” she said.

Listeners also called in with their public transport questions.

Click PLAY below to hear more