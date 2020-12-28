Man fights for life following high-speed crash on Monash Freeway

A man has been left fighting for life following a high-speed crash on the Monash Freeway.

Police have been told two cars were seen racing – weaving through traffic and changing lanes – when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into the Springvale Road overpass and rolled shortly before 11pm on Monday night.

The other driver didn’t stop and fled the scene.

The injured driver was trapped for some time before being freed from the wreckage and taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

His male passenger was also taken to hospital with suspected non-life-threatening injuries.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are on scene and have cordoned off the freeway, between Springvale and Ferntree Gully roads, while they process the scene.

All traffic is being diverted off the Monash inbound at Springvale Road and it is expected the diversions will be in place until morning.

It’s the second day in a row the freeway has been shut due to a crash involving a car travelling at high speed.

Several people were seen fleeing the scene of a crash on Sunday night, which also saw the Monash Freeway shut for hours as a result.

Detectives are appealing for the driver of the other car, which is believed to be a white sedan, to come forward.

They are also appealing for any witnesses or motorists with information or dash cam vision, that may have seen the cars racing about six kilometres prior to the collision near the Eastlink overpass in Dandenong North, to please call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.