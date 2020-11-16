3AW
Man found dead at Greensborough

3 hours ago
Article image for Man found dead at Greensborough

A man has been found dead at Greensborough.

And a female is being treated by paramedics.

Police were called to Palmyra Court on Monday morning.

The man’s body was found shortly after 11.30am.

The news comes after a woman was found dead at Mernda just hours earlier.

3AW is not suggesting any link between the two incidents.

