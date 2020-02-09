3AW
Man lunges at cops with machete, prompts second police shooting in days

2 hours ago
3AW BREAKFAST

Police have fired a shot during an arrest in Frankston, the second police shooting within a week.

Police say an officer opened fire when a man armed with a machete rushed towards them on Ashleigh Avenue soon before 9pm overnight.

The shot didn’t hit the man, who was aged in his 30s.

Instead, he was subdued with capsicum spray, arrested and taken to hospital, where he is currently being assisted.

It is the second police shooting within a week.

A man was shot in the shoulder after ramming unmarked police cars at a McDonalds car park in Tullamarine on Friday.

Maccas car park antics escalate to police shooting

3AW BREAKFAST
News
