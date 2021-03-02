Man releases footage of animal he’s ‘absolutely confident’ is a Tasmanian tiger

Image: Thylacine Awareness Group / YouTube

A Tasmanian man says he’s “absolutely confident” he has video footage of a Tasmanian tiger family.

President of the Thylacine Awareness Group Of Australia, Neil Waters, told Neil Mitchell about the footage last week.

An expert poured cold water on his claims, but he remained convinced the animals pictured were thylacines, which were declared extinct in the 1980s after no confirmed sightings since the 1930s.

Yesterday, he released his footage publicly.

Press PLAY below to see the footage.

Press PLAY below for more.