3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man releases footage of animal..

Man releases footage of animal he’s ‘absolutely confident’ is a Tasmanian tiger

4 hours ago
SEE THE FOOTAGE
Article image for Man releases footage of animal he’s ‘absolutely confident’ is a Tasmanian tiger

Image: Thylacine Awareness Group / YouTube

A Tasmanian man says he’s “absolutely confident” he has video footage of a Tasmanian tiger family.

President of the Thylacine Awareness Group Of Australia, Neil Waters, told Neil Mitchell about the footage last week.

An expert poured cold water on his claims, but he remained convinced the animals pictured were thylacines, which were declared extinct in the 1980s after no confirmed sightings since the 1930s.

Yesterday, he released his footage publicly.

Press PLAY below to see the footage.

Press PLAY below for more.

Man remains ‘absolutely convinced’ he has photos of Tasmanian Tiger family

SEE THE FOOTAGE
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332