Manor Lakes school councillor says council will stand with principal Steve Warner “100 per cent”

A member of Manor Lakes College school council has told Neil Mitchell the council will stand with principal Steve Warner “100 per cent”.

Mr Warner has been stood down by the education department, following a short video which appears to show a student being dragged along the ground.

School councillor Daniel Foster, who has two daughters at Manor Lakes, told Neil the wider school community has immense respect for Mr Warner and what he’s done for the school.

“At the end of the day, the policy basically surrounding all of this, if there’s a child, children or a teacher in any danger in any way, they need to be removed from that danger,” Mr Foster said.

“I 100 per cent support Steve Warner, since he’s come on board, that school has come along in leaps and bounds.

“James Merlino would want to have a look at that school, before Steve got there.

“As far as I’m aware there was an incident in the classroom and the child needed to be removed.

“The School Council will support Steve 100 per cent.”

Neil said Mr Warner certainly deserves some answers.

“He’s been hung out to dry,” he said.

A petition has already been started by Manor Lakes parents in support of Mr Warner.

Parent Mark England said Warner is an “amazing” principal.

“What he’s done for the school in the past couple of years he’s been there, is fantastic,” Mark said.

“I just feel this is an isolated incident.”

“A 10 second video without getting the full explanation, of what occurred beforehand, just tarnishes the whole thing.”

Education Minister James Merlino via a statement said:

“As the Minister for Education and as a parent, this footage is appalling and concerning.

Let me be very clear, I will not tolerate this kind of completely unacceptable behaviour in our schools.

There will be an independent investigation into the staff member’s conduct and he has been immediately stood down while this takes place.”