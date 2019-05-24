Mark Robinson with the latest on Brad Scott’s future

Brad Scott’s days as North Melbourne coach are numbered.

Mark Robinson expects Scott and the Roos to part ways “over the coming weeks”.

“They don’t dislike Brad, they don’t think he’s a bad coach – far from it – but the time has come,” Robbo said on 3AW Football.

AFL greats Matthew Lloyd and Tony Shaw believe Scott’s position is now untenable and he can’t coach beyond this week.

Robbo said he wasn’t sure what would come next for Scott, but would “leave this one” for fans to ponder.

“He’s great friends with (St Kilda footy boss) Simon Lethlean,” Robbo said.

“If the season goes downhill for St Kilda, there will be people putting two and two together.”

